From the headline of this story, you are correct in assuming that I am a resident of Pasco - West Pasco to be exact. Part of my daily commute includes driving on West Sylvester Street, which stretches west to east starting at Road 68. The speed limit is 35 mph and if I'm honest (which I will be), I tend to push that to 40 mph because I don't expect the police to bother me for that. So why is it that even at 5-7 mph over, people are either riding my bumper or passing me on the right? If I'm going 40, they have to be doing 50, right?