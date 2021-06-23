Cancel
Travel

Summer Travels, Near and Far

By The Times
waitsburgtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of canceled plans, this summer has many of us looking to itch some pent-up wanderlust. Soaking up some ocean air on the coast, getting some time exploring a busy metropolis, or jetting off to an exotic locale, the options for summer travel are getting better as the world seems to be turning a corner on the pandemic.

Columbus, OHsunny95.com

Holiday travel to reach nearly pre-pandemic levels

COLUMBUS – Holiday travel will be nearly back to pre-pandemic levels this Independence Day weekend, according to estimates from the AAA. Ohio will experience the third-highest Fourth of July holiday travel volume on record, trailing 2018 and 2019, the last two years before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down travel nationwide.
TravelTravelPulse

Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino Reopens for the Summer Travel

WHY IT RATES: Curacao has a high vaccination rate and is considered safe by the CDC. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer. The Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino invites U.S. travelers to experience the “dushi,” or sweet, life this summer. With a low number of COVID-19 cases and one of the highest numbers of vaccinations in the Caribbean, the beautiful island of Curaçao and its beaches, restaurants and casinos are open and the government continues to ease measurements. Following “A Dushi Stay the Healthy Way” protocols, visitors can rest assured that their safety and enjoyment are a top priority. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently designated Curaçao a Level 2 travel destination, citing the island’s successful management of the virus.
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

“Crazy” Travel Writer/Photographer Team Talk About Their Far-Flung Trips

As the second Cleveland Photo Fest comes to an end (June 26), so does its regular Thursday night programming. And it’s closing in style with travel writer/photography team Irene and Alex Shaland’s “Crazy Travel Photography and Storytelling” talk. The Shalands, a husband-and-wife team have travelled all over the world and brought back stories of their explorations, the people they’ve met and the nature they’re dedicated to protecting. They’ve been to almost 80 countries to fuel their multiple articles, books and lectures.
Travelsingletracks.com

How Far Will You Travel to Go Mountain Biking This Season?

It’s another weird year when the word “usual” may or may not apply depending on your circumstances. We want to know what your travel plans look like this season!. Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form. Bonus question for the comment section: Where are you looking forward...
Grand Junction, COKJCT8

Independence Day travel nears all-time high

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -More than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadway and skies this Independence Day, marking the second-highest travel volume on record. This number is up 40% over last and down 2.5% percent from the overall record set in 2019. “Travel is back this summer,...
2022 Taste of Iceland Coach Tour - 6 Days/5 Nights

2022 Taste of Iceland Coach Tour - 6 Days/5 Nights

2022 Taste of Iceland Coach Tour - 6 Days/5 Nights. Enjoy an evening entry to relax in the therapeutic waters of the beautiful Blue Lagoon, a man-made geothermal spa surrounded by a lava field, and indulge in a farewell dinner. Traverse the famed Golden Circle to see its stunning sights:...
Cell Phoneshospitalitynet.org

Tripadvisor Unveils New App as Summer Travel Rebounds

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, today unveiled a newly refreshed mobile app for iOS and Android users, just in time for the summer travel rebound happening across the globe. The new app aims to make us all travel better. Whether you're planning ahead or on the go, get the most out of your next trip with guidance from millions of travelers like you -- be it a nearby weekend getaway or an international adventure. Travelers can download the new Tripadvisor app via the App Store or Google Play.
LifestylePosted by
1808Delaware

Summer Road Trip: 1,000 Lanterns Will Transport You Far Away

This year we’re continuing our weekly look at unique events and attractions that are within an easy driving distance of Delaware County. We call these “Summer Road Trips.” Of course, we regularly feature the many extraordinary places to visit right here in Delaware County and encourage our readers to get out and experience what is on offer in our own backyard.
TravelTravel Weekly

Trending Travel to take influencers on fam trip to Crete

Social media travel agency and tour operator Trending Travel is to take six influencers to Crete this week in a bid to show that travelling to an amber destination is “safe”. The Travel Network Group member, which launched in March 2020, has organised a five-night stay at the Elounda Blu...
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Expansion of travel green list ‘fails to go far enough’

Travel industry bosses have cautiously welcomed the expansion of the green list – but warned it “fails to go far enough”. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that a number of destinations are being added to the green list for travel – from which returning travellers are not required to self-isolate – from Wednesday.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

Dozens of people with COVID-19 were likely on Mount Everest this climbing season

COVID-19 did what many climbers have been unable to do — the virus made it to the top of Mount Everest. After speaking with Sherpa guides, expedition companies, and climbers, The New York Times estimates that by the end of climbing season in early June, at least 59 people infected with COVID-19 had been on Mount Everest. If you ask Nepal's tourism officials who oversee Everest expeditions, however, they say that no one with COVID-19 was ever on the mountain, explaining the illnesses away as pneumonia or coughing due to the dry air.
Books & LiteratureElle

The Best New Books to Read in Summer 2021 (So Far)

In the midst of a startling, unpredictable re-emergence into post-pandemic life, the publishing world came armed for battle: This summer's reading list is one of the best in recent memory. As June blends into July, we at ELLE are taking stock of the summer's most promising releases so far. Below,...
LifestylePosted by
Audacy

Business: Air travelers should expect delays this summer

Just as hundreds of thousands of travelers return to the skies, many of the old inconveniences and aggravations of commercial airline travel are back, too. And experts say travelers should expect ongoing problems throughout the summer. Long lines at security checkpoints, disruptive passengers and lengthy flight delays and cancellations are...