Pa. eyes improving access in communities of color, as well as rural and low-income areas. Almost from the outset, 2021 has been a big year for electric vehicles. In January, General Motors said it aims to sell only zero-emission light-duty cars and trucks by 2035. Ford unveiled the electric version of its F-150 pickup truck, a member of the best-selling series of trucks in the country. Honda declared a target of all-electric vehicle sales in North America by 2040.