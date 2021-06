The Washington Mystics are back at it with another late game. This time they’re in Los Angeles to take on the Sparks tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET. Mystics are low on players only having eight active at the moment. But that didn’t stop Washington from holding onto their win streak and taking out the Seattle Storm. If they can do that then the Sparks can be an easy win especially if Tina Charles gets hot early. See below the following Mystics who will be out tonight!