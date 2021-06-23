Ramona Calendar of Events
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), Weigh-in from 8:30 to 9 a.m., meeting from 9 to 10 a.m., Grace Community Church, 1234 Barger Place. Walk-ins welcome. 760-789-3215. Ramona Skatepark Champions pop-up skatepark, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, 424 Letton St. Skateboard coaches help beginners to advanced skateboarders at a portable skatepark with ramps. Ages 6 to adult. For information, email info@ramonaskatepark.org.