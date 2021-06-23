All Wheels Weekend brings classic stories and classic cars...and bikes!

All Wheels Weekend lets beauty shine again. Not many people can say that their car has been in the family for over 50 years, but Dayton resident Gene Robanske is one of the few. "This car belonged to my uncle, who lived in Lake Havasu." His uncle gave Robanske the car in 1994. The all-original 1968 Cadillac Coupe DeVille lives a pampered life, stored in an air-conditioned garage. "One funny story about this car; when I went down to go get it, it was sitting on carpet in the garage," Robanske shared.