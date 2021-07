BANNER ELK, N.C. – Lees-McRae College Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail announced on Friday, Abigail King has been named the head coach of the women’s volleyball program. King, who was hired as the Assistant Men’s and Women’s Volleyball coach on July 22, will take over the helm of the women’s program from former head coach Caitlin Bullock who will become the lead assistant of the NCAA Division I Appalachian State Women’s Volleyball team.