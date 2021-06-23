Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Installation at the Bemis Center explores music, technology

By Danielle Meadows
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBG3F_0adWqXNf00

An installation at the Bemis Center by Lincoln artist Charley Friedman is combining technology, art and music in an interactive way.

It’s called Soundtracks for the Present Future, featuring nearly 60 stringed instruments suspended from the ceiling.

They’re connected by computer software to create one big instrument.

The installation loops through different songs, with sounds shifting depending on where you stand, giving each visitor a completely unique experience.

“I don’t think most people are used to guitars being played in this way, right? We’re always used to people playing them themselves. So there’s that element of like, mechanism and engineering, that I think is really interesting. Visually, obviously, it’s this very beautiful piece," said Rachel Adams, Chief Curator.

“Music makes us feel, it’s very personal, it’s very subjective. It can make us cry, it can make us laugh, it can make us feel a part of a community. So I wanted to play with those ways in which music does that," said Friedman.

It’s free to visit the installation which is on display until Aug. 1.

The Bemis Center is located in the Old Market and masks are required in the building.

Visit their website for more information.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Computer Software#Lincoln#The Bemis Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Grove City, PAgcc.edu

Music technology space is getting a major upgrade

The Conrady Music Technology Classroom at Grove City College is being overhauled this summer with new instruments, updated technology and an improved layout for today’s music students. Used for class piano lessons as well as music technology coursework, the classroom is being outfitted with 12 new digital pianos, six music...
Eau Claire, WIVolume One

Blue Ox Music Festival Seeks Artists for Visual Installations

Local art will add a splash of color to a beloved bluegrass gathering later this summer: The Blue Ox Music Festival has put out an open call for installation artists. If you or someone you know has a beautiful or engaging project you’d like to share with the music community, act by June 30 for a chance to be displayed at Pine Music Park in Eau Claire at the Blue Ox Music Festival from Aug. 19-21.
ElectronicsDallas News

New music system combines iconic style with modern technology

I’m old enough to remember when a stereo was a 5-foot-long piece of wooden furniture. Fortunately, stereos have evolved, and you can get really good sound out of much smaller components. When we married, my wife had a decent stereo with a turntable that was about 4 feet tall with...
Musicwpr.org

WPR Music Hosts Explore Traditional Spirituals

Traditional spirituals have always been a part of our music programs at WPR, but this week our daytime classical music includes a special focus on them. Created by generations of enslaved Africans, spirituals tell the stories of their sorrows, celebrations, and hopes for freedom. It’s a rich and varied tradition....
Musicalisolagunanews.com

GLORIOUS MUSIC RETURNS TO SEGERSTROM CENTER

St. Lawrence String Quartet + Stephen Prustman with Monica Schober. Mozart Piano Quartet •Takács String Quartet • Calidore String Quartet. Esmé Quartet with Soo Yeon Lyuh • Emerson String Quartet. Series Subscriptions are Available Now. As the world returns to life from more than a year of isolation and quarantine,...
MusicSynthtopia

Alessandro Cortini Interview On The Art + Music + Technology Podcast

Synthesist Alessandro Cortini (NIN, Modwheelmood, Blindoldfreak) is featured in the latest interview of the Art + Music + Technology podcast. Host Darwin Grosse talks with Cortini about his recent work, including his new album Scuro Chiaro and partnering with Make Noise to develop the Strega synthesizer; his modular systems; seqeuncing and more.
Musicwanderingeducators.com

Exploring Nature in Music

Nature is a deep source of inspiration for musicians. At times, that might lead to a symphony, or a concerto. It might lead to a children's song, a dance tune, or a hymn. There are many paths to explore and consider nature through music, through stories of weather, time, space, landscape, and many more aspects.
MoviesMartha's Vineyard Times

Music festival comes to M.V. Film Center and online

From “Long Strange Trip” to “Summer of Soul,” the M.V. Film Center launches the popular Filmmusic Festival this weekend. Seven films will play. One of the first, playing on Thursday, June 24, is “Long Strange Trip,” a series featuring the Grateful Dead and playing in the Film Center. Directed by Amir Bar-Lev, the first episode of this series narrates the beginnings of the legendary band. It started as the Warlocks with Jerry Garcia as the band’s inspiration and leader. The series describes how Garcia was influenced as a child by “Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein,” goes on to describe how Jack Kerouac became Garcia’s hero; and then his hookup with Ken Kesey. LSD became an important part of the band’s performance ethos. Its experiments with psychedelics became a way to get away from “all of that safeness,” according to one band member. “By confronting death you learn how to live” was their credo.
Visual Artadvocatemag.com

NorthPark Center’s art installation shows girls potential futures in STEM

Conservation photographer, game developer, engineer, roboticist, shark researcher — there are more than 122 3D-printed statues of women working in STEM careers in the #IfThenSheCan exhibit at NorthPark Center. Each of the women in the exhibit is dressed appropriately for her job, and visitors can scan a QR code to...
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Free Music Outside At Falmouth Art Center

The Falmouth Art Center will host a free concert with the group, The Harper and the Minstrel, on Saturday, June 26, from 1 to 1:45 PM. The performance is being taped as part of ArtsFalmouth’s Woods Hole Trad Stroll, which is being presented as a virtual series this year on Falmouth Community Television.
Visual ArtPosted by
TheStreet

Lighthouse Immersive Announces 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit To Transform 1515 Central Into 'Lighthouse Minneapolis'

MINNEAPOLIS, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Immersive is pleased to announce the long-awaited location for its upcoming Minneapolis exhibition. This summer the original, Immersive Van Gogh will find a home at 1515 Central Avenue NE in North East Minneapolis. Opening August 12, 2021, the building will be renamed Lighthouse Minneapolis. Due to incredibly high demand, a new block of tickets will be added today, Jun 28, 2021. To date, over two million tickets have been sold for Immersive Van Gogh exhibits across North America, making it one of the most sought-after attractions on the continent.
Omaha, NEKETV.com

Billboards popping up in Omaha part of new Bemis art installation

OMAHA, Neb. — You may have seen two billboards recently pop up in Omaha, each in plain text with no logo, only a question. One at 13th and Pacific asks, 'How do you feel men see you?' The other, at 60th and Center, asks 'Do you enjoy taking care of your children? All the time?'
Rochester, NYWUHF

Rochester Contemporary Art Center hosts new 'BREATHE' installation

The Rochester Contemporary Art Center is gearing up for its new art installation, “BREATHE”. RoCo describes it as a “large-scale, text-based mural” that reflects the surrounding environment. The artwork’s creator, Ong Siraphisut, and RoCo Executive Director Bleu Cease join us on Good Day Rochester.
PoliticsPosted by
Times Leader

F.M. Kirby Center installs new air purification system

WILKES-BARRE — Drew Taylor, executive director of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wednesday said the safety and health of patrons, staff, and performers is of paramount importance as the venue prepares to reopen this summer. The F. M. Kirby Center announced Wednesday the addition of a new...
MusicSFGate

Porsche's Newest Technology Literally Composes Music While You Drive

Does everyone remember Baby Driver? I don’t think there’s ever been a movie that’s collectively made the country want to jump in their cars, turn up the music and drive around aimlessly. But what most people (or at least I) quickly realized is that, despite living through the heyday of automotive audio, we can never, ever sync up our driving tunes as well as Ansel Elgort. Or can we?