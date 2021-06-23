Norfolk man arrested in Atlanta in connection with fatal shooting last week

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Atlanta in connection with a fatal shooting Friday in Norfolk.

Norfolk police announced Wednesday on Twitter that Breon R. Davis was arrested. Davis is being charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm, according to a news release.

Police did not say how officials found Davis or when he was arrested.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. at a Tinee Giant convenience store located at 2338 East Princess Anne Rd.

Dante G. Southerland, 27, of Virginia Beach, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after he had been shot. He died from his injuries, the release said.

Officials did not release information about a possible motive.

