Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk man arrested in Atlanta in connection with fatal shooting last week

By Sierra Jenkins, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Atlanta in connection with a fatal shooting Friday in Norfolk.

Norfolk police announced Wednesday on Twitter that Breon R. Davis was arrested. Davis is being charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm, according to a news release.

Police did not say how officials found Davis or when he was arrested.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. at a Tinee Giant convenience store located at 2338 East Princess Anne Rd.

Dante G. Southerland, 27, of Virginia Beach, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after he had been shot. He died from his injuries, the release said.

Officials did not release information about a possible motive.

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Norfolk Police#Tinee Giant#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related
Portsmouth, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Portsmouth man charged in shooting that injured two men, including on-duty firefighter

Portsmouth police arrested a 44-year-old man Tuesday, charging him with shooting an on-duty firefighter and another man Monday night. At 9:42 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Surry Street, where officials say the two men were shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Portsmouth firefighter, whose name was not released, was responding to downed wires ...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

She was the victim of a hit-and-run driver. Now, a GoFundMe campaign for her has raised over $18,000.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $18,000 for a Virginia Beach woman whom Virginia Beach police believe to be a victim of a hit and run. Edly O’Neal was walking home from an early morning workout June 18 when a car struck her from behind. Her memory of what happened after is blurry, O’Neal said. “I do struggle with not completely knowing what happened as I lost consciousness after hitting ...
Chesapeake, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Driver hits, kills pedestrian in Chesapeake

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Chesapeake Monday night, according to police. Chesapeake police responded to the intersection of Cedar Road and Mill Landing Road at 10:30 p.m. for a report of an auto accident involving a pedestrian. Police say a man was crossing the street when he was hit by a car and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died ...