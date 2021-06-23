Video shows 40 cows that escaped captivity running free across a Southern California town

Holy Cow! Loose cows have invaded a West Virginia town. Another herd of loose cows has taken over a U.S. town. This time it happened in West Virginia. On Thursday a cattle truck overturned on Interstate 64, authorities say. The crash sent dozens of cows running in all directions, with several crossing a bridge into Lawrence County, Ohio. The highway was shut down for several hours as animal control officials and police officers rounded up the escape cows. The incident marked the third time this week that cows have gotten loose in the U.S. — and the second in West Virginia. That’s something I never thought I’d say. Are cows dangerous? While most cows are very used to being around humans they do have the ability to seriously hurt or injure humans so it’s best to remain cautious if you come across one. On the subject of cows does anyone else wonder why any time you see a cartoon or image of a cow it’s the black and white Ben & Jerry’s type, but I never actually see those in real life?