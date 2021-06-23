Cancel
Pico Rivera, CA

Video shows 40 cows that escaped captivity running free across a Southern California town

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
 6 days ago

A little after 7:30 on Tuesday night, Los Angeles County Sheriffs received multiple reports about a herd of cows running through the streets of Pico Rivera, a city 11 miles southeast of Los Angeles. This Twitter video does a perfect job of encapsulating the surprise residents felt when they saw...

www.upworthy.com
Pico Rivera, CAPosted by
PennLive.com

40 cows flee California slaughterhouse, run loose in neighborhood: ‘It was a pretty scary ordeal’

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — Forty cows escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb where one was killed after charging a family, authorities said Wednesday. The cows were reported running loose on the streets of Pico Rivera around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a gate at a meat packing facility was accidentally left open, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
California StateKMOV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man trampled by escaped cow in California

PICO RIVERA (CBSLA/CBS NEWSPATH) — Several cows escaped from a meatpacking plant in the Pico Rivera Tuesday night, authorities said. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the cows were running around surface streets in the area of Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue before running from the intersection and settling in a cul-de-sac surrounded by deputies.
California Statefoxlexington.com

Impressive video shows man free shark from fishing line at California beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KSWB) – Sink your teeth into this. Video shows a man working to free a small great white shark from a fishing line about 2 p.m. Saturday at Tamarack State Beach in California. The video, shot by Kelly Bailey, shows the shark’s fin poking out near the shoreline as it became stuck on the line, at which point a shirtless man grabs the line and pulls the shark onto the beach.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily News

SEE IT: Cows stampede through California nabe after meatpacking plant escape, leaving one injured

A group of cows intent on milking the most out of their last moments busted out of a California slaughterhouse and stampeded through Pico Rivera Tuesday night, leaving at least one person hospitalized. The bovine breakout was first reported to authorities just before 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Tracy Koerner told the Los Angeles Times that a herd of ...
Los Angeles County, CABillboard

Diane Warren Saves Escaped Cow

Songwriter Diane Warren stepped in Thursday to save the life of cow that eluded capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse and stampeded through a suburb. The Grammy-winning artist contacted the city of Pico Rivera to arrange to have the cow sent...
Pico Rivera, CAIdaho8.com

CA: 40 COWS ESCAPE SLAUGHTERHOUSE, DENT CARS

PICO RIVERA (KCAL, KCBS) — About 40 cows escaped from a meatpacking plant in Pico Rivera Tuesday night and ran wild through the city’s streets for more than an hour, injuring a family in the process. The incident began at around 7:30 p.m. when the cows escaped through a gate...
California Statevegnews.com

40 Cows Escape California Slaughterhouse. One Will Now Live Out Her Life at Farm Sanctuary

This week, a group of approximately 40 cows escaped California slaughterhouse Manning Beef through an open gate. The herd ran for their lives around a nearby neighborhood in Pico Rivera, damaging cars along the way. Authorities rounded up most of the cows and returned them back to the slaughterhouse. Police shot and killed one cow after he/she charged at a family. However, one cow escaped authorities for two days before being located at a park in the South El Monte area—more than six miles away from Pico Rivera. A man—reportedly an employee of the slaughterhouse—attempted to wrangle the cow with a lasso after she knocked another man down out of fear.
Animalskiss951.com

Holy Cow! Escape Cows Have Taken Over A Town

Holy Cow! Loose cows have invaded a West Virginia town. Another herd of loose cows has taken over a U.S. town. This time it happened in West Virginia. On Thursday a cattle truck overturned on Interstate 64, authorities say. The crash sent dozens of cows running in all directions, with several crossing a bridge into Lawrence County, Ohio. The highway was shut down for several hours as animal control officials and police officers rounded up the escape cows. The incident marked the third time this week that cows have gotten loose in the U.S. — and the second in West Virginia. That’s something I never thought I’d say. Are cows dangerous? While most cows are very used to being around humans they do have the ability to seriously hurt or injure humans so it’s best to remain cautious if you come across one. On the subject of cows does anyone else wonder why any time you see a cartoon or image of a cow it’s the black and white Ben & Jerry’s type, but I never actually see those in real life?