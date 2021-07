HONG KONG, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Newchic, a global B2C online fashion shopping destination from Hong Kong, is on its biggest mid-year sale from July 5th. This time Newchic attracts consumers by increasing discounts and optimizing services. Customers can buy premium products for as low as $1.99 within the "Flash Deals" section. In addition, consumers can also participate in live streaming interaction. During the live broadcast, consumers can enjoy the products as low as $0.99 and enjoy the discount of totally free shipping. Improving the speed of logistics can effectively enhance the shopping experience of consumers. As a result, Newchic has been preparing and developing self-operated logistics called Newchic Express since last year, significantly improving transportation.