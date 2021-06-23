Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Vermont funders: We stand with the Clemmons Family Farm

By Commentary
Posted by 
VTDigger
VTDigger
 6 days ago

This commentary comes from Liz Schlegel, The Alchemist Foundation; Cathy Edwards, New England Foundation for the Arts; Dan Smith, Vermont Community Foundation; Karen Mittelman, Vermont Arts Council; and Christopher Kaufman Ilstrup, Vermont Humanities.

The recent report of the Vermont Human Rights Commission on racial and sex-based discrimination by the Vermont State Police demonstrates how far Vermont has to go before our state provides a safe home where everyone can thrive, regardless of their race, gender, or background.

The commission’s report details months of harassment and outright discrimination and injustice experienced by Dr. Lydia Clemmons, her brother, and her parents, who maintain one of Vermont’s rare African American-owned farms. This remarkable site is both a cultural and historical treasure. Through her vision and leadership, Dr. Clemmons has built and sustained the creative work of hundreds of African diaspora artists across our state. The mission of the farm reads, in part:

—PRESERVE and maintain the Clemmons farm in Charlotte, Vermont, as an educational prototype, and a model for preserving other African American-owned agricultural land, cultural and heritage assets in the U.S.

— EMPOWER a growing network of Vermont’s Black artists and culture bearers with opportunities for professional development, advocacy, visibility, networking, paid engagements, collective healing, and a safe haven for creativity that helps them to thrive;

— BUILD a loving multicultural community around African-American/African diaspora history, arts and culture.

According to the report, the Vermont State Police allowed a disturbed and violent individual “to prey on Dr. Clemmons and terrorize her and her family and destroy a building on one of the few African American farms left in Vermont. The building that they allowed [this individual] to destroy was the heartbeat of the Clemmons Family Farm — a place that the elder Clemmons bought and cherished and developed over decades and where the next generation of Clemmons worked to bring people from across the country and the world to celebrate and create African and African American history, culture art and community.”

As Vermont community leaders, we find this unacceptable. All Vermonters benefit from the untiring work of the Clemmons family and the many other black leaders in Vermont who face harassment in their homes and communities.

Vermont needs to change, and to confront the persistent systems of power and authority that are built upon and perpetuate centuries of racism, even in the communities that so many of us hold dear.

We stand as allies with Dr. Clemmons and her family, and alongside their many Charlotte neighbors, religious leaders, and other supporters.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont funders: We stand with the Clemmons Family Farm .

VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Charlotte, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
Local
Vermont Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts#The Clemmons Family Farm#The Alchemist Foundation#New England Foundation#Vermont Arts Council#Vermont Humanities#The Vermont State Police#African American#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Vermont StatePosted by
VTDigger

Vermont mental health agency agrees to $170,000 penalty for seeking payments for ineligible employee

The nonprofit community mental health agency serving southeastern Vermont has agreed to pay $170,000 for improperly submitting insurance claims for services provided by an ineligible employee, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont mental health agency agrees to $170,000 penalty for seeking payments for ineligible employee.
Rutland, VTPosted by
VTDigger

Rutland Mental Health lands $600,000 for pilot program for young people

On average, young people visit Rutland’s emergency room for mental health reasons more often than in most other parts of Vermont. Officials hope a new program will meet the needs of kids and families while keeping them out of the hospital. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland Mental Health lands $600,000 for pilot program for young people.
HomelessPosted by
VTDigger

Mike Smith: Supporting vulnerable Vermonters beyond the pandemic

Transitioning to a more sustainable scale and model of emergency housing allows for the opportunity to continue working to make sure Vermonters experiencing housing crises are connected to necessary and critical supports. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Smith: Supporting vulnerable Vermonters beyond the pandemic.