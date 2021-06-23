Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Triple-digit temps put strain on El Paso Electric’s power grid

By Dylan McKim
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nfkl_0adWpxAe00

EL PASO, Texas -- The hot triple-digit temperatures in the Borderland are putting a strain not only on our bodies, but on the electrical grid that keeps the cool refrigerated air blowing in homes.

The temperature reached triple-digits for six consecutive days in early June. In that time frame, El Paso Electric said there were 240 power outages across its system - which affected 52,982 customers. Not all of the outages were caused by the heat. Other factors included mylar balloons, wildlife, and motor-vehicle accidents, but the summer months can cause problems.

“The high temperatures actually put a lot of strain on our grid. Of course, you know, we all crank up the A/C," said Alejandro Ayala, a distribution dispatch outage analyst for EPE.

When there are multiple days of intensive heat beating down on the electrical equipment, there is no time for it to cool down. That is when problems start occurring for transformers.

“Anything above 105 or 107, we have several transformers starting to blow at one time," explained Anthony Ramos, a distribution line crew supervisor for the utility company.

Ayala said the best way to help EPE keep the grid stable is to keep your thermostat at 78 degrees, and if you are out of the house for more than four hours, Ayala says the best idea is to shut the air conditioning down completely.

“Yes, it’s going to work a little bit harder when you get home, but at the end of the day it’s going to save your energy bill," Ayala said.

If you do experience a power outage, you can check the status of the problem on EPE's outage map here .

The post Triple-digit temps put strain on El Paso Electric’s power grid appeared first on KVIA .

Community Policy
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Industry
Local
Texas Industry
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Ramos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Air Conditioning#Power Outage#Electrical Grid#Extreme Weather#El Paso Electric#Epe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Industry
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH: For 3rd day this week, flash floods stall El Paso commute

Click here for ABC-7's Traffic Track Map EL PASO, Texas -- Heavy rain falling across El Paso on Thursday triggered a Flash Flood Warning from the National Weather Service as weather conditions for a third time this week resulted in flooding that disrupted the afternoon commute for Borderland motorists. Northeast and east El Paso, which saw several The post WATCH: For 3rd day this week, flash floods stall El Paso commute appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Flooding raises questions about El Paso’s storm drainage

EL PASO, Texas -- Multiple areas of El Paso have experienced flash floods in recent days, which is something many El Pasoans say they thought wouldn’t happen since they’re paying El Paso Water fees each month to build storm water infrastructure.  Martin Noriega, the chief operations officer of El Paso Water, told ABC-7 that the The post Flooding raises questions about El Paso’s storm drainage appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

What fireworks are allowed in El Paso, Dona Ana and Otero counties? Here are the answers

EL PASO, Texas -- With 4th of July just around the corner, fireworks stand operators want residents and visitors to the Borderland to know what fireworks are allowed and where. El Paso County has banned the use of aerial fireworks with sticks and missiles with fins, also known “sticks and fins." In Dona Ana County and the The post What fireworks are allowed in El Paso, Dona Ana and Otero counties? Here are the answers appeared first on KVIA.
EconomyPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Jobs seekers can nab a $1,000 federal bonus in New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Federal relief funds will be used to offer back-to-work bonuses of up to $1,000 for New Mexico residents who find a job in the coming weeks and stop receiving unemployment insurance benefits. The Department of Workforce Solutions said it expects up to 15,000 people will take advantage of the program The post Jobs seekers can nab a $1,000 federal bonus in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Public HealthPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico fully reopens, pandemic restrictions lifted

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico fully reopened Thursday, marking a return to business throughout the state following 16 months of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So what does this mean? All businesses may once again operate at 100%, inside or outsideAll limitations on mass gathering are liftedLarge events and organizations may resume The post New Mexico fully reopens, pandemic restrictions lifted appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Water providing sandbags for flood control

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water is providing sandbags at three locations amidst heavy rain and flooding occurring here in the Borderland. There is a limit of 10 sandbags for flood control use per visit and residential customers will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get sandbags. The post El Paso Water providing sandbags for flood control appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Gas leak prompts evacuation at west El Paso middle school

EL PASO, Texas -- A gas leak near a west side middle school Thursday prompted the El Paso Independent School District to evacuate summer school students by bus to a nearby high school. The evacuations happened at Morehead Middle School at 5625 Confetti Drive, which is off of N. Mesa Street near S. Mesa Hills The post Gas leak prompts evacuation at west El Paso middle school appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Thousands lost power in El Paso area on stormy night

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- Over 3,700 homes and businesses in the Horizon City area and another roughly 1,500 in central El Paso were without power at one point on a stormy Sunday night. The El Paso Electric outage map reflected that 3,704 customers in Horizon lost service as a result of multiple outages that were The post Thousands lost power in El Paso area on stormy night appeared first on KVIA.
Horizon City, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Over 3,700 without power in Horizon area on stormy night

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- Over 3,700 homes and businesses in the Horizon City area weer without power on a stormy Sunday night. The El Paso Electric outage map reflected that 3,704 customers lost service as a result of multiple outages that were reported around 9 p.m. There was no immediate word on when electricity might The post Over 3,700 without power in Horizon area on stormy night appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso motorists battle high water amid flash floods on roads

EL PASO, Texas -- A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for El Paso until 7 p.m. Monday after heavy rainfall deluged the Borderland throughout the afternoon. In west El Paso, high water due to local drainage problems flooded Paisano and Executive, stranding some motorists who were unable to pass through the rising water on The post El Paso motorists battle high water amid flash floods on roads appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH: Storms, hail as cool front moves into Borderland

EL PASO, Texas -- Thunderstorms with heavy rain, strong winds and hail arrived Sunday afternoon and evening as a cool front moved into the Borderland. In the video player above you can watch as one of those storms went through northeast El Paso. In the aftermath of some of the storms, streets in portions of The post WATCH: Storms, hail as cool front moves into Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso scales back reporting on Covid deaths, cases citing ‘data stabilization’

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials announced Saturday that they would begin scaling back on the reporting of Covid-19 deaths and infections in the community. Instead of daily updates, as has been done throughout the pandemic, officials said they would transition to a once-weekly accounting of fatalities and cases. A spokesperson for The post El Paso scales back reporting on Covid deaths, cases citing ‘data stabilization’ appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso’s 4th and final water park is set to open for the summer

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso officials have now set an opening date for the fourth and final city-operated water park that will operate this summer. The fiesta-themed Chapoteo Water Park, located at 1225 Giles in the city's Mission Valley, will open to the public at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30. The other three water parks, The post El Paso’s 4th and final water park is set to open for the summer appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

No new El Paso Covid deaths Friday; 8 so far for the week

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials on Friday reported no new Covid-19 deaths in the county, leaving the pandemic fatality total at 2,641. For the week as of Friday, there have been eight deaths reported - seven were announced on Tuesday and one on Thursday. All other days this week saw no The post No new El Paso Covid deaths Friday; 8 so far for the week appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso City Council moves to temporarily halt electric rate hike

EL PASO, Texas -- If you're an El Pasoan concerned about a proposed El Paso Electric rate increase, you can breathe a temporary sigh of relief. El Paso City Council members on Tuesday afternoon voted unanimously to suspend the date when any proposed rate increase can take effect. That suspension will run until October. Had The post El Paso City Council moves to temporarily halt electric rate hike appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso County, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso reports 7 new virus deaths, ranging in age from 40s to 80s

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced seven coronavirus-related deaths and 24 new cases Tuesday morning. The latest fatalities included: 1 – man in his 40s1 – woman in her 40s1 – man in his 50s1 – woman in her 50s1 – man in his 60s1 – woman in The post El Paso reports 7 new virus deaths, ranging in age from 40s to 80s appeared first on KVIA.
Lordsburg, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

70 smuggled migrants found crammed into 3 vehicles in southern New Mexico

LORDSBURG, New Mexico -- Nearly five-dozen migrants were found crammed into three vehicles by human smugglers attempting to bring them across a remote portion of southern New Mexico desert, a U.S. Border Patrol official said Monday evening. Gloria Chavez, the Border Patrol chief for the El Paso sector, said agents apprehended the 70 migrants near The post 70 smuggled migrants found crammed into 3 vehicles in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

No new El Paso virus deaths, just 9 added cases

EL PASO, Texas -- Public health officials on Sunday said there were no new Covid-19 deaths to report in El Paso County and just nine additional coronavirus cases. As a result, the pandemic death total remained at 2,633. The last deaths reported were on Saturday, when three people were added to the fatality tally - The post No new El Paso virus deaths, just 9 added cases appeared first on KVIA.
Santa Teresa, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso plane seized, searched at Santa Teresa airport in Homeland Security probe

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A small private plane apparently controlled by two El Pasoans was seized at the Santa Teresa airport as part of a U.S. Homeland Security investigation, ABC-7 has learned. The 1981 Cessna 425 Conquest twin-turboprop, which can carry up to a dozen people, had been confiscated and searched earlier this month The post El Paso plane seized, searched at Santa Teresa airport in Homeland Security probe appeared first on KVIA.