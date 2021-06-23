Cancel
Palm Desert, CA

Historic golf club seeking community’s help to keep doors open

By Taylor Begley
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fhh48_0adWpmht00

Shadow Mountain Golf Club in Palm Desert is asking for the community's help and support during a difficult time.

The local golf club has been struggling financially because of the pandemic and is facing the possibility of closing, according to former general manager Jennifer Dammeyer.

Shadow Mountain first opened in 1958. It was the first golf course designed by World Golf Hall of Famer Gene Sarazen. The City of Palm Desert designated Shadow Mountain as a historical landmark in 2010.

While the historical club was able to remain open for the majority of the pandemic, Dammeyer says it relies heavily on business from "snow birds," primarily part-time residents from Canada. Many did not travel to the desert this past winter because of travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

Dammeyer has set up a GoFundMe page and is asking for donationhs to help preserve this landmark, especially through the summer months.

The post Historic golf club seeking community's help to keep doors open appeared first on KESQ .

