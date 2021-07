With Asia Tech x Singapore 2021 around the corner, The Fast Mode spoke to Norbert van der Laan, Lead Cyber Forensics of the Cyber Security team at Irdeto in a brief interview on the vendor's plans and showcases for this year's event. Irdeto is a global provider of digital platform security, protecting platforms and applications for video entertainment, video games, connected transport, connected health and IoT connected industries. Representing Irdeto, Norbert shares his expectations of the event, as well as his outlook for the future of the CPE market, particularly CPE security.