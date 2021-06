The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 7 new deaths and 366 new cases of COVID-19. Of the seven new deaths reported Saturday, four people that passed away were over the age of 80, one person who died was between the ages of 65 and 79, one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49.