Nigeria child abduction: Kidnappers demand millions for a child's life

Wherever there is supply, there is a corresponding demand driving the supply. In Nigeria, tramadol, an opioid painkiller, has been used for years by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) to embolden its militants during fighting.[1] As explained in an Al-Jazeera report, tramadol "binds to opioid receptors in the brain and spinal cord, leading to a sense of euphoria."[2] Users say that it relieves pain and hunger pangs, calms anxiety, increases strength, and boosts confidence.[3] Since 2018,[4] the drug has been prescription-only in Nigeria.[5] Despite government efforts to restrict its use,[6] traffickers have been caught smuggling it into the country.[7] Drug traffickers and smugglers are also managing to bribe their way into the country in a bid to distribute it to their addicted clients.