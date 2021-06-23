Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Nigeria child abduction: Kidnappers demand millions for a child's life

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKidnappers have seized more than 1,000 students and staff from schools in a series of raids across northern Nigeria since December. The wave of abductions has devastating consequences for the country, which already has the highest number of children out of education anywhere in the world. The authorities don’t want...

www.bbc.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abduction#Kidnappers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Education
Place
Africa
Related
Educationaudacy.com

Scores abducted in latest school kidnapping in north Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen abducted scores of children from a school in northwest Nigeria, the second kidnapping from a school in the country's north within a week, officials said. A policeman was shot dead in the attack Thursday at the Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State,...
Public Safetynewspotng.com

15 abducted victims escape from kidnappers’ den in Niger

No fewer than fifteen persons recently abducted by armed bandits in Tegina town, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have escaped from their Kidnappers at the weekend. It was gathered the victims were among the adults captured along with the 156 pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamic school in Tegina over two weeks ago.
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

UN reports a drastic rise in child abductions and rapes in 2020

UNITED NATIONS — The number of children abducted and raped in crisis regions saw a massive jump during 2020, according to a United Nations report. "The violations of greatest exponential growth in 2020 were abduction, by a staggering 90%, and rape and other forms of sexual violence, which rose by 70%," the office of Virginia Gamba, the U.N. special representative for children and armed conflict, said Monday.
AfricaBBC

Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of a separatist group that wants a breakaway state in eastern Nigeria, has been arrested. His movement, the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), has been labelled as a terrorist organisation by the Nigerian authorities. He was initially held in 2015 on treason charges but then fled...
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Nigerian separatist leader brought back to Nigeria to face trial

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) — Nigerian separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was located and brought back to Nigeria to face trial for terrorism, Nigeria's Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said in a press conference Tuesday. Kanu went missing when he failed to appear in court in 2015 and his whereabouts prior to...
Africadailytrust.com

Why Nigeria’s seaways are now safer – NIMASA boss, Jamoh

Dr Bashir Jamoh, the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), in this exclusive interview with Daily Trust, said Nigeria’s seaways are now safer than they used to be prior to December 2020 and explained why NIMASA is campaigning for the abolition of the War Risk insurance imposed on Nigeria-bound cargoes.
Healthmemri.org

Opioid Painkiller Tramadol Abuse By Boko Haram And Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)

Wherever there is supply, there is a corresponding demand driving the supply. In Nigeria, tramadol, an opioid painkiller, has been used for years by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) to embolden its militants during fighting.[1] As explained in an Al-Jazeera report, tramadol "binds to opioid receptors in the brain and spinal cord, leading to a sense of euphoria."[2] Users say that it relieves pain and hunger pangs, calms anxiety, increases strength, and boosts confidence.[3] Since 2018,[4] the drug has been prescription-only in Nigeria.[5] Despite government efforts to restrict its use,[6] traffickers have been caught smuggling it into the country.[7] Drug traffickers and smugglers are also managing to bribe their way into the country in a bid to distribute it to their addicted clients.
Public Safetymelodyinter.com

Police in Imo arrest syndicate that specializes in Kidnapping/abduction and child trafficking (photos)

The police in Imo state has arrested a syndicate that specializes in kidnapping and child trafficking. A statement released by the CSP Mike Abatam, the media adviser to the Imo state Commissioner of Police, said on May 19th at about 12.30pm, one Ossai Johnson of Ngwo by Phinomar Road in Enugu State reported a case of missing children at the police Anti kidnapping Unit , Enugu. Abatam said Ossai alleged that his neighbor, one Kingsley Ehiedu left with his two children namely Ebuka Ossai and Oluomachi Ossai of the same address to Shoprite Enugu to buy them meat pie and ice cream.
WorldPosted by
CNN

Spanish man jailed for killing and eating his mother

(CNN) — A Spanish man has been jailed for 15 years and five months for killing and eating his mother at the apartment they shared in Madrid. Alberto Sanchez Gomez killed his mother, cut up her body and ate her over a period of at least 15 days in early 2019, according to a statement from the Madrid provincial court, published Tuesday.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Boko Haram leader killed on direct orders of Islamic State

The death of the leader of the Nigerian militant Islamist group Boko Haram has been confirmed by a rival extremist faction that said it carried out the killing on the direct orders of Islamic State’s leadership thousands of miles away in the Middle East. Abubakar Shekau, one of the most...
Public Safetyyorkmix.com

Police officer admits raping and killing Sarah Everard

A police officer has accepted responsibility for killing York woman Sarah Everard, a court heard this morning (Tuesday). Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey, when he pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard. The court heard Couzens accepted responsibility for the killing of Ms...
KidsPosted by
The Charleston Press

Monster mother arrested for forcing adopted 6-year-old daughter into more than 470 unnecessary treatments and surgeries

Monster mother from Washington was arrested and now faces multiple charges after being accused for forcing her 6-year-old adopted daughter into more than 470 unnecessary surgeries and treatments authorities say. The mother, later identified by police as 31-year-old S. Hartman, is facing multiple charges including assault of a child and...
Women's Healthbasedunderground.com

Buried Report: 576 Preborn Babies have Died Following Mothers Getting Covid-19 Injections

Ask your average American how many preborn babies have been aborted following their mothers being injected with Covid-19 experimental drugs, commonly known as “Covid vaccines.” Many will say “zero” because mainstream media doesn’t report on them. Most will likely say somewhere in the range between 1-20. The reality is shocking as a new report indicates 576 preborn babies died shortly after their mothers took the jabs.