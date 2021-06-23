High Heat and Heavy Rain

Temperatures may have been warmer throughout the Tri-State today, but by no means was it scorching hot out there; in fact, it was quite the comfortable - Evansville topped out at just 79° earlier this afternoon (that's 9° below the average for June 23rd). The remainder of the evening will remain pleasant with temperatures around dinnertime sitting around 77° giving way to temperatures by 10PM near 68°; overnight low temperatures dipping toward the upper 50s and low 60s will make for a comfortable morning early Thursday, but you shouldn't expect the nice weather to continue into our Thursday afternoon.