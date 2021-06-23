NTSPY BOYS' TENNIS FINALIST: Grant Paradowski

Grant Paradowski

The senior had a very solid final campaign for the Red Devils.

“It went pretty good,” he said. “As a team we played pretty well throughout the year.”

Paradowski, who battled a back injury during the regular season, led Jeffersonville to its 14th straight sectional title and its 11th regional championship.

The Silver Creek Regional final came down to Paradowski’s match against Cora at No. 1 singles. Paradowski rallied for a 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 victory to give the Red Devils a 3-2 triumph.

“It came down to the wire with me and Gabe. Gabe is a really good player, but I was able to last longer than him I guess you’d say,” Paradowski said. “It was good to be the final factor. It was cool to be able to win that for my team.

“To be able to win regionals and go to semistate (where Columbus North defeated Jeff 5-0), it was a fun experience just to be a part of that.”

After the season, Paradowski was named All-State honorable mention by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association and was selected to participate in the IHSTECA’s All-Star event.

After graduation Paradowski plans to continue his tennis and academic careers at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, where he plans to study mechanical engineering.