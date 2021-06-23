Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Central, IN

NTSPY BOYS' TENNIS FINALIST: Gabe Cora

By JOSH COOK
Posted by 
The Evening News
The Evening News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ohwF_0adWoLxl00
Floyd Central senior Gabe Cora returns a shot against Jeffersonville’s Grant Paradowski during the Silver Creek Regional final. Cora was named second-team All-State in singles by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association. Josh Cook | News and Tribune

As a sophomore, Floyd Central's Gabe Cora played No. 2 doubles and helped the Highlanders go 23-2 and reach the state semifinals.

As a junior, he went 20-2 while primarily playing No. 2 singles for Floyd, which advanced to the semistate.

This past season, Cora stepped into the No. 1 singles slot and stepped up his game, as well as his leadership.

“Overall I think I did what I wanted to do,” he said. “I think I was able to give a lot of things to the younger players on the team, because we lost six seniors from the year before, so I tried to teach them what I learned.”

Cora performed ably, leading Floyd Central to its fifth straight Hoosier Hills Conference title and its 34th consecutive sectional championship before Jeffersonville outlasted the Highlanders 3-2 in the Silver Creek Regional final.

“We came up short in the regionals, but other than that I think I got everything I asked for this season,” said Cora, who was named second-team All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association after the season.

Cora doesn’t plan on playing tennis in college. Instead he’ll attend Indiana University, where he’ll study at the Kelley School of Business.

The Evening News

The Evening News

Jeffersonville, IN
1K+
Followers
126
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Evening News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Floyd County, IN
City
Jeffersonville, IN
City
Central, IN
State
Indiana State
Floyd County, IN
Sports
Central, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Anticipation of possible Trump Organization indictments builds

Former President Trump 's inner circle and legal experts are bracing for the political and legal fallout of charges being filed against his company as soon as Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported New York prosecutors are expected to charge the Trump Organization, as well chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. The charges stem from multi-year investigations by the Manhattan district attorney's office as well as the New York attorney general's office into the financial dealings of the Trump Organization.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

June 30 - Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.
CyclingPosted by
CBS News

Woman who caused Tour de France crash in custody

A cycling fan who caused a huge pileup on the opening day of the Tour de France on Saturday has handed herself in to police in Brittany. The woman leaned out into the road in front of the lead pack, holding up a homemade banner for the TV cameras and not looking out for the riders.
MLBPosted by
NBC News

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assault

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated by police in Pasadena, California, after a woman alleged he assaulted her, police said. A woman sought an order of protection from a court under a domestic violence prevention law, attorney Marc Garelick said. The woman "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" in a recent incident, Garelick said.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...