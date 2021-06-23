NTSPY BOYS' TENNIS FINALIST: Gabe Cora

Floyd Central senior Gabe Cora returns a shot against Jeffersonville’s Grant Paradowski during the Silver Creek Regional final. Cora was named second-team All-State in singles by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association. Josh Cook | News and Tribune

As a sophomore, Floyd Central's Gabe Cora played No. 2 doubles and helped the Highlanders go 23-2 and reach the state semifinals.

As a junior, he went 20-2 while primarily playing No. 2 singles for Floyd, which advanced to the semistate.

This past season, Cora stepped into the No. 1 singles slot and stepped up his game, as well as his leadership.

“Overall I think I did what I wanted to do,” he said. “I think I was able to give a lot of things to the younger players on the team, because we lost six seniors from the year before, so I tried to teach them what I learned.”

Cora performed ably, leading Floyd Central to its fifth straight Hoosier Hills Conference title and its 34th consecutive sectional championship before Jeffersonville outlasted the Highlanders 3-2 in the Silver Creek Regional final.

“We came up short in the regionals, but other than that I think I got everything I asked for this season,” said Cora, who was named second-team All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association after the season.

Cora doesn’t plan on playing tennis in college. Instead he’ll attend Indiana University, where he’ll study at the Kelley School of Business.