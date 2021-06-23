NYC Based Diggz Expanding Their Popular Roommate Finder App To Charlotte

Diggz, a popular roommate finder app that was founded by a former UNC Charlotte Student, just announced plans to finally launch a roommate finder in Charlotte. “I’ve been really excited to launch our app in Charlotte. I still remember driving to campus, plucking phone numbers from paper ads that were pinned to the bulletin board and finding my first apartment and roommates that way. Definitely different times,”said Rany Burstein, Diggz’s Founder and CEO who spent his freshman and sophomore years at UNCC’s Belk College of Business.