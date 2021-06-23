NTSPY BOYS' TENNIS FINALIST: Mitchell Meyer

New Albany’s Mitchell Meyer won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles Friday to lead the Bulldogs to a 4-1 win over Lanesville in the New Albany Sectional final. It was the 17th consecutive title for the ‘Dogs. Josh Cook | News and Tribune

After posting an “around .500 record” as a junior, New Albany's Mitchell Meyer hit the courts hard preparing for his senior season.

“I hit all summer, five days a week,” he said.

It paid off in the fall, as Meyer went 16-4 playing No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs.

“I was really happy with how my senior season turned out,” he said.

Meyer led New Albany to its 17th straight sectional title before Floyd Central downed the ‘Dogs 5-0 in the Silver Creek Regional semifinals.

“I thought we improved after being super young my junior year,” he said. “We weren’t the best team in the area, but we had a good season. ... We were a lot closer to the local teams than we were my junior year.”

After the season, Meyer was named All-State honorable mention by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association and was selected to participate in the IHSTECA’s All-Star event.

“Individually it was just a really great season,” he said. “I had fun and I was really glad the hard work played off over the summer.”

Meyer, who doesn’t plan on playing tennis in college, will attend Indiana University in the fall. He plans to major in finance there.