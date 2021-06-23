Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longmont, CO

Community Pet Spotlight

By Jocelyn Rowley
lhvc.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Jake. This fun-loving seven-year-old fellow loves people of all ages, and is looking for his new forever family through Longmont Humane Society right now! Jake has an easy- going and goofy personality, loves going on walks, playing with toys and being with his people. Jake is looking for a home where he can be the only beloved pet though this loving boy will provide all of the kindness and companionship you could possibly need! Interested in learning more about Jake? Please call 303- 772-1232 today to speak to a member of our staff or come in for a visit today!

www.lhvc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longmont, CO
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Longmont, CO
Society
Longmont, CO
Pets & Animals
Longmont, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet#Longmont Humane Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Pets
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
NFLNBC News

Richard Donner, director of 'Lethal Weapon' and first 'Superman,' dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — The film director Richard Donner, best known for helming the "Lethal Weapon" film series, "The Goonies" and the original "Superman" film, has died. He was 91. Donner's production company confirmed news of his death to Variety. The cause was not disclosed. Although it was not his first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy