MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

06-14-21 At 9:42 a.m. officers responded to a park for a report of a suspicious female party in one of the restrooms. In speaking with the female party, she was exhibiting furtive movements and making absurd statements about things that were not there. The female admitted to using methamphetamine previously in the day and consented to a search of her vehicle. Upon the search, a bag of methamphetamine was located. The female was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.