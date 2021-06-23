July 4th festivities include inaugural Niwot Downhill Mile

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Independence Day this year? Now you can kick off the 4th with a celebratory run down Niwot Road. Brand new for 2021, the Niwot Downhill Mile will feature a mostly downhill course starting at Niwot High School at 8 a.m. and finishing at Niwot Market. After the race, participants can enjoy a pancake breakfast at the Market until 10:30 a.m., along with local vendors before the motorcade kicks off at 11 a.m. Registration starts on the day of the race at Niwot Market at 6:45 a.m.