Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niwot, CO

July 4th festivities include inaugural Niwot Downhill Mile

By Kristen Arendt
lhvc.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a fun way to celebrate Independence Day this year? Now you can kick off the 4th with a celebratory run down Niwot Road. Brand new for 2021, the Niwot Downhill Mile will feature a mostly downhill course starting at Niwot High School at 8 a.m. and finishing at Niwot Market. After the race, participants can enjoy a pancake breakfast at the Market until 10:30 a.m., along with local vendors before the motorcade kicks off at 11 a.m. Registration starts on the day of the race at Niwot Market at 6:45 a.m.

www.lhvc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Niwot High School#Niwot Market#Niwot Wheel Works#The Niwot Youth Sports#Covid#Niwot Real Estate#Niwot Tavern#Porchfront Homes#Skratch Labs#Niles Family Dentistry#Ultimate Direction#Lovato Properties
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Niwot, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
NFLNBC News

Richard Donner, director of 'Lethal Weapon' and first 'Superman,' dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — The film director Richard Donner, best known for helming the "Lethal Weapon" film series, "The Goonies" and the original "Superman" film, has died. He was 91. Donner's production company confirmed news of his death to Variety. The cause was not disclosed. Although it was not his first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy