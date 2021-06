Nearly $800,000 in settlement money from a 2003 oil spill that killed loons wintering in a New England bay is going to the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation. The money will be allocated over five years and will help the center with its rescue and rehabbing efforts. Executive Director Nina Schoch said she’s planning to buy a motor boat, for one thing. The center has a canoe to get to injured and distressed loons. It also relies on borrowing a volunteer’s motor boat. Funds will also kickstart the center’s bigger plans for a rehab center, mobile vet clinic and increased educational programs.