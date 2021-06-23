Cancel
Massachusetts State

Sweden Soccer Team Gets Plug During Legislative Hearing in Massachusetts

Cover picture for the articleA witness speaking before a Massachusetts legislative committee sent a message of support for Sweden in the European Championship soccer tournament Wednesday afternoon. Sweden was holding onto a 2-1 lead against Poland in the third and final game of group stage play when Kristian Lundberg, a researcher at a pro-youth-engagement center at Tufts University, appeared during an online hearing of the Joint Committee on Election Laws of the Massachusetts Legislature.

