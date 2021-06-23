Lawsuit filed over sicknesses at Wichita area wildlife park
A woman who says she and her three children became “violently ill” after visiting a splash park at a wildlife attraction in Goddard is suing the business. Elena Davis alleges in the lawsuit that one of her children went to the hospital after the family became ill after visiting the splash park. Lawyers for the family allege the park didn't maintain proper sanitary conditions or warn guests about the outbreak in a timely fashion.www.audacy.com