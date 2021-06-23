Cancel
Starbucks Will Now Let You Fill Reusable Cups Again

By Dustin Nelson
Thrillist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who likes to limit the amount of trash produced with their morning cup from Starbucks can resume their pre-COVID habit. Starbucks has announced that it will once again allow customers to bring in personal reusable cups at US locations. It hasn't allowed customers to use their own cups for the last 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has initiated a new contactless method of filling reusable cups to reduce touchpoints between coffee-lovers and baristas. Though, that makes it sound a bit more high-tech than it is in reality.

