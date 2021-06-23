Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mike Golic says ESPN didn’t want him back at less pay: “I had no more worth to them.”

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve written a lot over the years about the end of Mike and Mike, the end of Golic and Wingo, and the end of Mike Golic’s 17-year-run with ESPN in January (following college football announcing assignments last fall). Golic has since said some more on his departure, doing so to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic in a podcast published Wednesday, and some of what’s particularly notable there are his comments about ESPN not wanting him around in any capacity. Here are those remarks, which come from around the 7:30 mark of the podcast, starting with Deitsch asking “Why are you no longer at ESPN from your perspective?” Here’s Golic’s response:

awfulannouncing.com
View All 27 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#College Football#American Football#The Athletic#Gm#Espn Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Mike Golic Has Brutally Honest Admission On Leaving ESPN

Longtime ESPN Radio host Mike Golic officially left the company at the end of 2020. The Hall of Fame radio host was taken off the airwaves earlier in the year, when Golic & Wingo was replaced with a new morning show. Golic spent the final months of his ESPN contract working as a college football analyst.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Tim Tebow With Jaguars So Far

Tim Tebow dominated NFL headlines when he signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason. But over the past few weeks, that hype has slowly subsided. Since taking the practice field for the first time on May 20, the 33-year-old quarterback turned tight end has quietly participated in eight offseason training sessions.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Time to Say Goodbye to Jimmy Garoppolo

"If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello." – Paulo Coelho. Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the most discussed quarterbacks in the NFL. People argue all the time about what to do with him. Should he stay in San Francisco?. Are the 49ers...
Sportssportswar.com

I always thought the only reason people hated on him was because ESPN was

So ridiculously over the top covering him in college. Having a Trae Young box score tracker and double box on every game was absurd and annoyed everyone. Haha. Other than that, there’s really no reason to hate him unless he’s torching your team. Incredible offensive talent and seems like a nice dude. I’ve talked to him a couple times and he was cool.
College Sportsthespun.com

Paul Finebaum Says New Playoff Format Is ‘Unfair’ To 1 School

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum typically doesn’t hold anything back when talking about Notre Dame. The longtime voice of the SEC has often been a critic of the Fighting Irish. However, in regards to the new College Football Playoff format, Finebaum is speaking up in defense of the South Bend, Indiana program.
NBABleacher Report

Wizards Rumors: Wes Unseld Jr., Sam Cassell Leading Candidates for HC Job

Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell and Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. have reportedly emerged as "two of the leading candidates" to fill the Washington Wizards' head coaching vacancy. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the update Friday on The Hoop Collective podcast (via RealGM). Both Cassell and Unseld previously served as...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Is there room for Josh Dobbs on the Steelers 53-man roster?

Welcome to the Steelers Trifecta! Over the 30 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 training camp, we will be highlighting three players every day in order cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s three players:. Carlos Davis. Position: Defensive Tackle. Age: 24.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Purchase

Aaron Rodgers made a decision on his future in Green Bay earlier this month, though it’s unclear if that decision is Packers-related. According to a report out of Green Bay via The Score Wisconsin, Rodgers has decided to renew his membership at the Green Bay Country Club for the remainder of the year.
NFLNBC Sports

Urban Meyer: Trevor Lawrence isn’t ready yet but doesn’t have to be

The Jaguars haven’t named Trevor Lawrence their starter yet. Lawrence will start this season and, the team hopes, for many, many seasons to come. Coach Urban Meyer told Mackenzie Salmon of Sports Seriously that Lawrence began studying the playbook before the draft and is advancing “maybe quicker” in the offense than the team anticipated. Still, Meyer isn’t ready to tab Lawrence as the Day 1 starter.
NFLUSA Today

Where does Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler land in the latest 2022 NFL mock draft?

It’s that time of year again for mock drafts to commence. The outcome is unlikely but it is never too early to explore options, evaluate the talent level and scheme fit of draft prospects. Sports Illustrated released a 2022 NFL mock draft looking at possible landing spots for new prospects. There has been plenty of talk surrounding Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler as a Heisman Trophy front-runner and high draft pick come April. SI projected Lincoln Riley’s latest prodigy as the first quarterback off the board with the seventh selection by the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFLraisingzona.com

Patrick Peterson already making his new teammates mad in Minnesota

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has been making his presence felt during his first few weeks with the Minnesota Vikings. When the Arizona Cardinals trot onto the field for their Week 1 matchup against the Tennesse Titans in the upcoming season, it’s going to be odd to see someone other than Patrick Peterson wearing the No. 21 jersey for the first time since 2010.
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking the 5 Worst NFL Rosters Entering 2021 Season

Every NFL team is talented. Some are far more talented than others. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers are loaded at every level. The other side of the spectrum isn't as promising. Professional football is said to be the ultimate meritocracy...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Doubles Down On Bold NFL Prediction

ESPN Get Up! host Mike Greenberg has doubled down on a pretty bold prediction for the 2021 NFL regular season. Earlier this year, Greenberg revealed that he’s predicting Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris to win NFL Rookie of the Year. Harris, who starred collegiately at Alabama, was the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLAOL Corp

Look: Julio Jones Has 4-Word Message For Atlanta

Julio Jones has played his last snap for the Atlanta Falcons. The All-Pro wide receiver is on his way to Tennessee. The Titans acquired Jones in a trade on Sunday. They sent a 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Let’s be honest: that’s an absolute steal by the Titans.
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Miami Dolphins Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.