TV presenter Michael Strahan’s ex-wife was arrested for allegedly harassing her former girlfriend in New York.Jean Strahan was taken into custody when she allegedly showed up at the Manhattan home of Marianne Ayer on Friday evening, breaking an order of protection that requires her to stay away, according to TMZ.com.Ms Strahan, 56, was charged with criminal contempt for allegedly breaking the order of protection, says NYPD.In court papers, Ms Ayer had reportedly accused Ms Strahan of grand larceny, disorderly conduct, harassment and forcible touching, reported the celebrity news outlet.Ms Ayer also claimed that Ms Strahan threatened her with a plastic...