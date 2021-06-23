Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Suwannee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL COLUMBIA...NORTHEASTERN SUWANNEE AND SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM EDT * At 745 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Suwannee Springs to Watertown. These storms were nearly stationary. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Lake City, Live Oak, White Springs, Suwannee Springs, Columbia, Wellborn, Five Points, Watertown, Winfield and Suwannee Valley.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Hamilton County, FL
County
Suwannee County, FL
City
White Springs, FL
City
Lake City, FL
City
Suwannee, FL
City
Live Oak, FL
County
Columbia County, FL
City
Wellborn, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Nws Jacksonville#Central Columbia#Northeastern Suwannee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...