Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL COLUMBIA...NORTHEASTERN SUWANNEE AND SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM EDT * At 745 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Suwannee Springs to Watertown. These storms were nearly stationary. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Lake City, Live Oak, White Springs, Suwannee Springs, Columbia, Wellborn, Five Points, Watertown, Winfield and Suwannee Valley.