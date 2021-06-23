Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Check Your Health: Healthy employees are more productive, miss less work

By Sara Pease
KUTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Healthy employees are more productive and miss less work. The Utah Department of Health hosts a Master Trainer for the Work@Health program. We provide free training to employers to help them improve their organizational health and develop a worksite wellness program. The training is done through a blended model of online and in person sessions, over a period of 5 weeks. Our next training begins the first week of October 2021.

kutv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Local
Utah Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Alcohol#Cdc#Scorecard#Choosehealth Utah Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...