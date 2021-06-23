Flood Advisory issued for Lake, Orange, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Use extra caution when driving at night, and standing water is difficult to see. Target Area: Lake; Orange; Seminole The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lake County in east central Florida Western Orange County in east central Florida Western Seminole County in east central Florida Central Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 745 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain continuing due to stationary thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in some areas, and is expected to begin shortly in a few more locations, such as western Volusia and northeastern Lake Counties. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen near and northwest of the I-4 corridor, and standing water continues in many areas. Water will be slow to recede this evening. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Deltona, Sanford, Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Ocoee, Winter Garden, DeLand, Leesburg, Eustis, Maitland, Tavares, Lady Lake, Lake Mary, Longwood, Mount Dora, Orange City, Groveland, Mascotte and Lake Helen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area, Rainfall totals could reach 4 to 5 inches in a few spots, with 1 to 3 inches in many areas. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding.