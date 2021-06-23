Cancel
Pierce County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Ware, Pierce by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Northern Ware; Pierce SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE AND NORTHWESTERN WARE COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM EDT * At 743 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a thunderstorm near Pebble Hill, or 8 miles west of Waycross, moving southeast at 5 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Waycross, Boggy Bay, Jamestown, Pebble Hill, Dixie Union and Needham.

alerts.weather.gov
Jacksonville, GA
Waycross, GA
Pierce County, GA
Ware County, GA
