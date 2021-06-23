Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Southern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Black Hills; Southern Black Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hill City, moving south at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hill City, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Sheridan Lake, Center Lake, Crazy Horse Memorial, Black Elk Peak, Sylvan Lake, Black Hills Playhouse, Medicine Mountain, Horse Thief Lake, Palmer Gulch Resort and northern Custer State Park.alerts.weather.gov