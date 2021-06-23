Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Custer County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Southern Black Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Black Hills; Southern Black Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hill City, moving south at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hill City, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Sheridan Lake, Center Lake, Crazy Horse Memorial, Black Elk Peak, Sylvan Lake, Black Hills Playhouse, Medicine Mountain, Horse Thief Lake, Palmer Gulch Resort and northern Custer State Park.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hill City, SD
County
Custer County, SD
County
Pennington County, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Central Black Hills#18 15 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...