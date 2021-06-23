Cancel
Brown County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Rock by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Rock The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Rock County in north central Nebraska Northern Brown County in north central Nebraska * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Johnstown, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ainsworth, Long Pine, Johnstown, Hofeld Lake, Duff, Jones Lake and Twin Lakes State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 161 and 180, and between mile markers 194 and 198. Highway 20 between mile markers 231 and 256. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
