Movie: MADAGASCAR (2005)

The Top 10 Coolest Movie Swords: #10-#6 When it comes to movie weapons the three big ones are guns, knives, and swords. I mean, yes, there are other movie weapons, but the top three are guns, knives, and swords. And since I’ve already done mega lists for both guns and knives, it’s time to do one about swords. Now, unlike the guns list, which had twenty five entries plus multiple honorable mentions, and the knives list, which was twelve entries with no honorable mentions, I’ve decided to limit the coolest swords list to ten. For whatever reason, while thinking about this, ten seemed the exact right number. So, over the next two weeks, I will divulge what I think are the ten coolest movie swords, five picks a week. There will be no honorable mentions.