Movie: MADAGASCAR (2005)

DFW Community News
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every Tuesday & Wednesday, June 8 - August 4 at 10 a.m. Voices of Chris Rock, Ben Stiller & Jada Pinkett Smith. A group of animals who have spent all their life in a New York zoo end up in the jungles of Madagascar, and must adjust to living in the wild.

grapevine.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
