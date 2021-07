Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Karaoke is a fun way to let loose and sing your heart out (while absolutely not caring about how mediocre your voice maybe) during a night out or a large gathering of friends. If you haven’t had the chance to get back out to one of your favorite karaoke spots yet, that’s OK. This karaoke machine is perfect for at-home karaoke parties that you and your guests can all have a blast using. Get ready to break out the adult beverages for this one. All you need is a computer, TV, iOS device, Android, or tablet–and your voice, of course.