Weaponizing the wafer: Why San Francisco Archbishop opposes communion for Biden

By News Newsletter The City
San Francisco Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven the chance, would San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone deny Holy Communion to Joe Biden, only the second Roman Catholic president in U.S. history?. On June 18, His Excellency issued a brief missive — more like a missile — supporting the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ recent vote that could result in Biden being barred from taking communion because the president supports a woman’s right to choose an abortion.

Related
Religionfrcblog.com

Does the Bible Really Condemn Abortion?

On “Worldview Wednesday,” we feature an article that addresses a pressing cultural, political, or theological issue. The goal of this blog series is to help Christians think about these issues from a biblical worldview. Read our previous posts on the Center for Biblical Worldview page. Editor’s Note: Instances of “Church”...
Religionwww.romereports.com

Pope Francis thanks Benedict XVI and congratulates him for 70 years as a priest

The Pope took the opportunity at the Angelus to remember Benedict XVI's ordination to the priesthood. "Seventy years ago, Pope Benedict was ordained a priest. Thank you, Benedict, dear father and brother. Thank you for your credible witness. Thank you for your gaze, constantly directed toward the horizon of God. Thank you".
Religionworldcatholicnews.com

Pope Francis at the general audience: God ‘weaves our history’

“He does not stop at the surface of the problems, as we are often tempted to do in order to find an immediate solution that deludes us into thinking that we can all agree with a compromise.”. “This is not how the Gospel works, and the Apostle chose to take...
ReligionBuffalo News

Letter: Catholic bishops’ stance seems antithetical to dogma

I am an actively engaged Catholic and am opposed to abortion. But I strongly object to the position taken by the U.S. Catholic Bishops at their recent gathering to deny the Eucharist to Catholics in public office who violate church teachings. My objection has nothing to do with abortion, but everything to do with excluding and punishing those who are judged to be in error.
ReligionDerrick

Pope Francis: Thank you, Benedict, for praying for church

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Tuesday offered an affectionate, public thank-you to Benedict XVI, whose retirement from the papacy in 2103 shocked the Roman Catholic Church and the world. Addressing tourists and Romans in St. Peter’s Square, Francis triggered applause when he recalled that it was the 70th...
Religionavemariaradio.net

So very tired with Pope Francis

Accepts Cardinal Sarah’s request to step down while telling Cardinal Marx that he wants him to continue in his role. He gives a medal to vocal pro-abortionist Lilianne Ploumen. Ploumen: Commander in the order of Gregorius. BNR: It is rather progressive of the Pope. Ploumen: Yes, very. And I am...
Florida Stateheraldmalaysia.com

Pope Francis prays for victims of Florida building collapse

Pope Francis on Saturday offered prayers and condolences to all those affected by a deadly condominium building collapse in Florida this week. Pope Francis on Saturday offered prayers and condolences to all those affected by a deadly condominium building collapse in Florida this week. Early on Thursday morning, the 12-story...
Many, LADaily Iberian

Representative of Pope Francis attends 150th anniversary of Many church

MANY, La. - St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Many celebrated its 150th year on Sunday. The milestone drew attention from the Vatican, sending the U.S. representative of Pope Francis to attend. "This is a very special milestone for the church, because it marks the presence of the Catholic...
ReligionPosted by
AFP

Catholic Church gains foothold in communist Cuba

In Cuba, where communism and religion live uneasily side by side, there is a city where it is no longer strange to see a priest walk down the street in a white cassock followed by enthusiastic greetings of "Good day, Father!" Without it, she cannot walk.
Religionworldcatholicnews.com

‘The witness of growing communion between us Christians will be a sign of hope’

The pope underlined that “the witness of growing communion between us Christians will also be a sign of hope for many men and women.”. “This is the only way to the dawn of a future of peace. A fine prophetic sign would be closer cooperation between Orthodox and Catholics in the dialogue with other religious traditions,” Francis said.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Should Joe Biden receive Holy Communion?

The dispute over whether Roman Catholics who facilitate abortions should be permitted to receive the Blessed Sacrament appears to be coming to a head as President Joseph R. Biden Jr., a public Roman Catholic and public abettor of abortion, continues to attend Mass regularly and receive. The Catholic Church has...
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Psaki dodges question on whether Biden believes 'a 15-week-old unborn baby is a human being'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki sidestepped a question regarding President Joe Biden’s stance on abortion during Monday's press briefing. "Are you asking me if the president supports a woman's right to choose? He does,” Psaki said in response to a reporter who asked if the president believed “that a 15-week-old unborn baby is a human being.”
Religionamericamagazine.org

Why no one can win the Communion wars

With the election of a pro-choice Catholic to the White House, the question of who may or may not be admitted to Holy Communion has surfaced in Catholic public discourse, particularly among the U.S. bishops. In this episode of Behind the Story, Sam Sawyer, S.J., joins America's national correspondent ,Mike O'Loughlin, to explore the theological roots of this debate and how the bishops are addressing it at their annual meeting.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

AOC, other Catholic Democrats urge bishops against 'weaponization' of Communion

WASHINGTON (RNS) — A group of 60 Catholic Democrats in the House of Representatives, including Reps. Rosa DeLauro and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, released a “ statement of principles" Friday (June 18) calling on U.S. Catholic bishops to avoid “weaponizing” the Eucharist. The statement was announced shortly after clerics voted to draft a document on Communion following debate that included discussion of whether or not to deny the Eucharist to Catholic politicians who back abortion rights.