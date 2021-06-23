West Marin water rate hike takes effect July 1

West Marin residents served by the North Marin Water District may see their bills increase or decrease after July 1 under a new rate restructuring plan approved this week. The rate overhaul will affect 1,800 residents in Point Reyes Station, Olema, Bear Valley, Inverness Park and Paradise Ranch Estates and seek to increase the district’s rate revenues by 6%. The hike is the first of five planned rate increases the district says are needed to cover rising costs and pay for millions of dollars in projects including the construction of a new water well to address worsening saltwater contamination issues.