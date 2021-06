FRANKLIN , Wis. — Fargo-Moorhead again went punch-for-punch offensively with the Milwaukee Milkmen but fell short, 11-10, Saturday night at Franklin Stadium. The RedHawks were down 6-1 after four innings and 10-4 after six, then rebounded with a five-run seventh to make it a one-run game. But the Milkmen's Logan Trowbridge was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh to make it 11-9 and the RedHawks couldn't build on Alex Boxwell's solo home run in the eighth and couldn't get Correlle Prime past first base after a single in the ninth.