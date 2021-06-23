Don’t Throw Away Your Confidence

Many of us say we are ready to welcome new people to church and ready for growth, but the reality is we are not committed to doing the work. Sometimes, it’s a fear of change, but it can also be an issue of not being equipped to welcome people struggling with battles that we don’t know or understand. One of the big signs that a church is not welcoming is when they have given up on investing in new people. When churches close themselves off or become about personal preferences, they have lost sight of the mission. Luke 9:11 says, “When the crowds learned of Him, they followed Him, and He welcomed them and spoke to them of the kingdom of God and cured those who needed healing.” If we are Christians called to follow Jesus’ example, we should be welcoming as He is here. In this instance, Jesus treated the crowds with kindness by not only healing but also welcoming them. When we welcome new people to our church, it’s more than just saying “hello.” We are invited to find ways to bless them. Here are five ways the church can welcome people with anxiety.