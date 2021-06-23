Cancel
How fashion designers flipped to athleisure during Covid

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion designer Leon Elias Wu says that when the pandemic first hit he felt as if he was "a character in a zombie apocalypse film". "I went into autopilot... my first real thoughts and feelings were concern about my family and loved ones," says the Los Angeles-based 42-year-old. "And then...

www.bbc.com
Laverne Cox
Cyndi Lauper
#Fashion Designers#Fashion Industry#Fashion House#Covid#Sharpehaus#Icelandic#Livintage Apparel
