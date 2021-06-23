June 23 Coronavirus Updates

In order to safely construct S. 56th Street from Beloit Road to Rogers Street, the intersection of W. Burnham Street and S. 56th Street will be closed starting on Monday, June 28 and is expected to reopen near the end of July. Please use alternate routes during this time. Sign up at www.westalliswi.gov/notifyme to receive the most up to date information about ongoing construction projects including project summary, status, road closures, schedule and contact information.