Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Indies Only Playlist for June 19, 2021

By Monk
Posted by 
Alt 101.7
Alt 101.7
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you had your ear to a speaker this past Saturday night, you noticed that we were only able to do about two hours of the show. I guess Mother Nature can be blamed but with all the flooding that was happening late last Saturday, I gladly stepped back and let our team handle getting information out.

alt1017.com
Community Policy
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Angel Olsen
Person
Cedric Burnside
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damaged Goods#Sleater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

If You're Not Familiar With Lucy Dacus's Indie-Rock Sound Yet, This Playlist Is For You

Lucy Dacus has come crash landing into the soundtrack of our lives, and the ricochet of moody guitar riffs against our eardrums is worth every ounce of heartbreak in her lyrics. A mix of indie love songs and angsty rock ballads, Dacus's music takes an introspective approach to songwriting, radiating a bittersweet energy that's left us wistful for more. Fans of Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker will know her as one third of rock supergroup Boygenius, but the 26-year-old solo artist has also released two albums of her own: 2016's No Burden and 2018's Historians.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

A Keith Rowe Radio Playlist

Keith Rowe’s painting of a yellow lorry, careening across the sleeve of the group’s Elektra debut, is still the first thing many listeners associate with AMM. Put the LP on, though, and the harsh electroacoustic noise that roars from the speaker is an odd fit with the jacket’s wry, cartoonish aesthetic. Pick up the expanded 1989 reissue, and it starts to make more sense. Rowe’s radio, mostly inaudible on the original cut, rises to the surface again and again here, as his found sounds pull the album towards pop art. From the flurries of Arabic dance tunes on “Ailantus Glandulosa” to the shades of Roy Orbison that blow through “In The Realm Of Nothing Whatever”, his transistor dominates the added tracks, reshaping the whole disc. What had sounded nightmarish becomes comic, with snippets of bootlicking talk radio (“The Romans call it gravitas… Mister Heath is well aware of what is going on”) turning AMMMusic into an absurdist soundtrack to the banalities and bullshit of late 60s London.
Musicafropop.org

AfroJam Video Playlist

Check out some choice music videos from Afropop Jam artists. Jupiter and Okwess on KEXP. Toots and the Maytals (documentary trailer). Toots and the Maytals, “Reggae Got Soul”, live in Poland. Dobet Gnahore, “Leve-toi”. Anansy Cisse, “Foussa Foussa”. Khaira Arby, Tombouctou clip. Adekunle Gold, “It Is What It Is”. Tiwa...
MusicScranton Times

Friday Playlist: Songs That Ask a Question

Welcome back to our (almost) weekly feature Friday Playlist where members of the Times-Tribune staff submit their music picks based on a theme. This week's theme is Songs That Ask a Question. Enjoy:. Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl?. Cecilia Baress. It still holds up. Amy Winehouse -...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Diana statue depicts princess with three children

The bronze statue of Diana Princess of Wales depicts the princess surrounded by three children to represent the “universality and generational impact” of her work. Her short cropped hair, style of dress and portrait are based on the final period of her life – following her split from the Prince of Wales.
Columbus, OHPopMatters

Jazz Bassist Andy Woodson Dazzles with the Soul/Fusion Sound on ‘Pawpaw’

The first time I heard Andy Woodson was from a sampler pressed in Columbus, Ohio. It was mostly dominated by pop/rock, most of it being quite good, while some of it was less than inspired. The exceptions were two tracks by an a capella group and Woodson’s hard fusion composition “Mad Cow”. The main riff sounded like someone fed Frank Zappa through a meat grinder while slinky horn lines added fat to the lead guitar. Had the internet been as ubiquitous then as it is now, I would have snooped out details on Andy Woodson right away. Alas, dial-up internet and a largely offline CD market put a cramp in that search.
Musiccolumbiacountymag.com

Summertime Mixtape/Playlist

The summertime mixtape/playlist is an essential ingredient to make waterlogged days last longer, splashes larger and memories brighter. It’s best enjoyed as a random bag of genre, decade and contributor, with each song evoking ice-cream-truck-mania excitement. Summer songs become sensory indicators of the good vibrations we feel when springtime has...
Musicskiddle.com

Not Another Indie Disco - The Comeback

Info: Due to the on going events around COVID19 this event has been postponed until 24th July. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. After 15 months of being away Not Another Disco is back for another night of...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

William, Harry unveil Diana statue together

Prince William and Prince Harry came together on Thursday — despite a reported long-brewing feud — to honor their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, with a new statue in London. The brothers appeared side-by-side at Kensington Palace to personally unveil the statue that they commissioned. “Today, on what would...
MusicPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

All Request Saturday Night Playlist June 19, 2021 Kansas

This weekend we celebrated Steve Walsh from Kansas Birthday, which was on June 15. Steve and Kerry Livgren are founding members of Kansas, wrote much of their material and also both contribute vocals. Played some Kansas tunes I had’nt heard before, the song How My Soul Cries Out For You...
TV & VideosRottentomatoes.com

Indie Fresh List

Join us weekly as Rotten Tomatoes reports on what’s indie features are streaming. From promising releases by new voices to experimental efforts from storied filmmakers – or perhaps the next indie darling to go the distance for end-of-year accolades – we will break it all down for you here each week.
MusicGreatist

Celebrate Liberation with This Juneteenth Playlist

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is upon us once again — commemorating 156 years since slavery was completely abolished in the United States on June 19, 1865. Sure, we still have a lot of work to do when it comes to reaching true equality and advancement for the Black community in this country, but work and celebration need to go hand-in-hand. And, it goes without saying that celebration — particularly cultural celebration — is great for mental health.
EntertainmentPosted by
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: June 23

Hip-hop artist, producer and music community leader Rob Dz joins the show to talk about Mad Lit, a free outdoor concert series starting next week. Plus, a local grocery gets national attention for its effort to reduce social anxiety as we emerge from the pandemic world.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Spotify’s Fresh Finds Playlist Announces Full-on Partnership With Indie Artists

Spotify’s Fresh Finds playlist has always been known to feature fun, up-and-coming, artists. But now, Spotify has decided to become more intentional about elevating these new performers. In May, the streaming service announced their first-ever partnership with indie performers, where they would choose four new artists and partner them with accomplished producers. In the span of a few short weeks, the artist and producer created songs that dropped as Spotify singles, and are featured on Fresh Finds.
MusicAsbury Park Press

Springsteen talks Patti Smith and the creation of 'Because the Night' on radio show

“Because the Night,” written by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith, is one of rock's greatest, and certainly most majestic, songs. Yet, Springsteen and Smith, who are both Jersey natives, took a circuitous route to the classic. The Boss talked about it Wednesday, June 30, the latest edition of his “From My Home to Yours” radio show on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Performers include: Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen, Lauren Graham, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, and Kapil Talwalkar. TV show description:. A musical dramedy series, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist revolves around an introverted computer programmer who begins to hear the innermost desires...
Redlands, CAredlands.edu

The rail to Redlands (playlist)

While the University of Redlands main campus remained sparsely populated during much of the COVID-19 pandemic, something exciting was taking shape: a station for the new Arrow line train route that will provide a southern gateway to the University. The structure, which is located adjacent to Ann Peppers Hall, will be the terminus of the route and was an integral part of President Ralph W. Kuncl’s vision for the University. On June 17, a group of dignitaries unveiled the new station to an enthusiastic crowd. In honor of that event, we compiled a 21-song playlist of train-themed ballads.
Worldsoundsandcolours.com

New Sounds Of Peru Playlist #17

It’s still very tense here in Peru. We’ve gone through the most chaotic elections in the last 20 years, and again, a member of the Fujimori family is the one keeping us from continuing with our lives normally [at the time of writing Pedro Castillo had the most votes in the presidential runoff, with rival Keiko Fujimori claiming election fraud and for the vote to be annulled]. Now not only can the elected president not start with the transition into his mandate, but we’re also feeling the pressure from European countries to denounce electoral fraud that did not happen. Can the ex-colonies find democratic solutions for themselves without intervention from the colonisers, please? Why are you so obsessed with us?