WWE

Tony Khan Says Vince Russo Made WCW’s Problems “10 Times Worse”

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, AEW President Tony Khan talked about WCW’s decline in business and brought up Vince Russo:. “Some of the things that went wrong for WCW were giving creative control to a lot of the wrestlers and some of the storylines were asinine. Some of the ideas were great, but it was a very disorganized show and then when they brought somebody else in from the WWF to be a writer, Vince Russo, he made it 10 times worse. He took a problem… they had a massive hangnail and he just chopped off the arm. That was part of the problem. Then, you had another major issue, which was the management. Most successful wrestling companies have had one supreme commander at the top. He’s owned it, booked everything, run the place, run management. Whether it’s Vince McMahon organizing everything, Cowboy Bill Watts, Eddie Graham, Fritz Von Erich, countless others. That made sense as a business model. Strong management, WCW didn’t have, and I could provide. (I’m a) more organized booker than anyone (WCW) had.”

www.pwmania.com
Vince Mcmahon
Fritz Von Erich
Eddie Graham
Tony Khan
Vince Russo
During Sportskeeda’s “Legion of RAW” podcast, former WWE and WCW creative team writer Vince Russo had some criticisms for the Hell in a Cell match that main evented Monday’s RAW broadcast. The match saw Bobby Lashley defeating Xavier Woods. For those who didn’t hear Russo’s comments, he wasn’t happy that...