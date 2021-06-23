Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Milwaukee-Arizona Runs

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

Brewers fifth. Jace Peterson doubles to deep center field. Brandon Woodruff singles to left center field. Jace Peterson scores. Kolten Wong strikes out swinging. Luis Urias reaches on error. Brandon Woodruff to second. Fielding error by Christian Walker. Tyrone Taylor pops out to shallow right field to Josh VanMeter. Luis Urias to second. Brandon Woodruff to third. Avisail Garcia is intentionally walked. Willy Adames reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Avisail Garcia out at second.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Reddick
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
David Peralta
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Tyrone Taylor
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Stephen Vogt
Person
Jace Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks 0#Brewers 3#Diamondbacks 1#Diamondbacks 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBCitizen Tribune

Arizona in action against Milwaukee following Kelly's strong showing

Milwaukee Brewers (40-33, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-53, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-2, 2.28 ERA, .87 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-2, 3.99 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +136, Brewers -157; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Carlos Martinez ends slump as Cardinals top D-backs

Carlos Martinez allowed just one run on four hits in six innings as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Arizona Diamondback 3-2 Tuesday night. The Cardinals won for the third time in four games while the Diamondbacks lost for the 23rd time in 25 games. Martinez (4-9) struck out...
MLBESPN

Smith expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Cardinals

LINE: Cardinals -157, Diamondbacks +135; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Cardinals Tuesday. The Cardinals are 21-18 on their home turf. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with a mark of .349.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tim Locastro in center field for Diamondbacks on Monday night

Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Tim Locastro is batting second in Monday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Locastro will make his 36th outfield appearance after Pavin Smith was shifted to right and Josh Reddick was rested. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Wade LeBlanc, our models project Locastro to score...
MLBallfans.co

Milwaukee Brewers acquire Matt Lipka from Arizona for cash considerations

The Milwaukee Brewers organization acquired an outfielder that is slugging .505. Well he is slugging .505 at the AAA level. Still though, Matt Lipka has raked at AAA Reno. Now it looks like he will try to do the same thing in Nashville as Milwaukee picked him up in exchange for cash considerations.
MLBphoenixherald.com

Cardinals slip by Diamondbacks

Carlos Martinez allowed just one run on four hits in six innings as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Arizona Diamondback 3-2 Tuesday night. The Cardinals won for the third time in four games while the Diamondbacks lost for the 23rd time in 25 games. Martinez (4-9) struck out...
NFLPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox, Diamondbacks making progress in Eduardo Escobar talks

The White Sox and Diamondbacks have been discussing a potential Eduardo Escobar deal for the past week, and it seems as though talks could be accelerating. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who initially reported the talks between the two sides, suggests in his latest notes column that the D-backs are “on the verge” of starting a sell-off that will begin with an Escobar trade. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweets Monday morning that the two sides have made “progress” in a trade that would send Escobar from the D-backs to the ChiSox — the organization that originally signed Escobar out of Venezuela back in 2006.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/27

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Orioles charge past Astros in ninth

Austin Hays slugged a two-run home run in the ninth inning and Ryan Mountcastle continued his torrid month as the visiting Baltimore Orioles defeated the Houston Astros 9-7 on Monday. Hays snapped a 4-4 deadlock with his seventh homer, driving in Cedric Mullins with his blast off Brandon Bielak (2-3)....
MLBESPN

Tatis delivers go-ahead hit, Padres beat Diamondbacks 5-4

SAN DIEGO -- — Ten games in front of mostly capacity crowds at Petco Park did wonders for the San Diego Padres. Other than a dreadful showing against Arizona on Saturday night, the Padres gave their fans plenty to cheer about and in turn fed off that energy. Fernando Tatis...
MLBTimes Union

Houston-Detroit Runs

Astros fourth. Jose Altuve hit by pitch. Myles Straw walks. Jose Altuve to second. Yuli Gurriel reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Myles Straw out at second. Jose Altuve to third. Yordan Alvarez walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Carlos Correa out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Akil Baddoo. Jose Altuve scores. Kyle Tucker grounds out to shallow right field, Willi Castro to Jonathan Schoop.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Padres finish homestand on a high, edge Diamondbacks

Fernando Tatis Jr. bounced a tie-breaking double over third in the bottom of the seventh Sunday afternoon as San Diego defeated the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 in the rubber match of a three-game series. The Diamondbacks had scored three runs in the top of the seventh with the aid of...
MLBSacramento Bee

Faria scheduled to start for Arizona against St. Louis

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (37-41, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jake Faria (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -159, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 9...
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez makes professional debut

Jasson Dominguez, the top-ranked prospect in the Yankees’ organization, finally made his much-anticipated professional debut on Monday. The 18-year-old outfielder — who has drawn weighty comparisons to the likes of Mike Trout, Bo Jackson and Mickey Mantle — went 0-for-2 with a walk and played six innings defensively for the FCL Yankees in the Florida Complex League — previously known as the Gulf Coast League — in a 4-0 win against the FCL Tigers in Lakeland, Fla.