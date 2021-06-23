Cancel
Sean Waltman Comments On The Term “X-Pac Heat”

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast, Sean Waltman commented on people using the term “X-Pac Heat” during his time as a wrestler:. “It was just an internet thing. They were just sick of me, a certain segment of the wrestling fan community had enough…I get it…well I don’t know if I get it actually. It’s not the same as the boos that I’m getting in the arena, the chatter on the internet and on the sites, with ‘X-Pac heat’ and all that, the reactions I’m getting in my matches on TV and everything weren’t indicative of the ‘X-Pac heat’ that I was getting on the internet.”

www.pwmania.com
