Channel Your Inner Samurai, It’s Paradise Presses Play, Vol 32
Welcome back to Paradise Presses Play. Thinking back on childhood, all of us would play some type of fantasy-like game on the playground. Some would pretend to be cowboys, others outlaws, some even superheroes. But there's one that we'll focus on today, and that is sometimes when we would pretend to be samurai. The honor and more importantly, the sword. While as adults we sometimes forget these times, that's why video games are around to help us remember those times.